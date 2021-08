Shopify, a Canada-based ecommerce company, has announced it is tapping TikTok to develop a feature that allows users to shop without exiting the social media platform. Shopify merchants who have a TikTok business account would soon be able to add a shopping tab to their profiles. The pilot version is currently available to users in the US and UK followed by the launch in additional regions in the coming months. Social media companies including Facebook, Alphabet ‘s YouTube, and Twitter have reportedly been investing heavily in shopping features to drive sales growth, according to uk.investing.com.