A 22-year-old has won this year’s UK James Dyson Award for designing a potentially life-saving device to help stem bleeding from knife wounds.Stab victims can bleed to death in just five minutes, so the priority for emergency personnel is to stop excessive blood loss.Paramedics have wound pack kits that they use to treat stab victims but police are usually first on the scene and do not currently have the rapid and accessible tools required to prevent catastrophic blood loss, according to research by device maker Joseph Bentley.His React device, which stands for Rapid Emergency Actuating Tamponade, aims to help police...