UPDATE: Arrest made 8/24/2021 - Homicide at 440 Thomasville Blvd SE
On Tuesday August 24, 2021, at around 9:10am officers responded to 440 Thomasville Blvd SE on a report of a person shot. On scene officers found two victims, an adult female and adult male, with gunshot wounds. The female was deceased at the scene and the male was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Preliminary investigation by APD Homicide detectives indicated this was a domestic dispute that escalated to gunfire and the investigation is still ongoing.www.atlantapd.org
