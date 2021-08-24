UPDATE: Arrest made 8/24/2021 - Homicide at 440 Thomasville Blvd SE

On Sunday August 22, 2021, at around 3:30am officers responded to a report of a person shot at 1001 Stonewall Dr SE. On scene officers found the victim, an adult male, with a gunshot wound. The victim told investigators that he was robbed and shot by a male acquaintance while they were in a nearby park. After shooting the victim, the suspect took the victim’s vehicle. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition and the investigation is continuing.