Phillies announce changes to the player development department

Mark Appel - 2.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, BB, 2 K, HR, HBP, 2 GB, 1 FB. Seranthony Dominguez - 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 K, WP. Cornelius Randolph - 0 for 3, 3 K (fielding error) The lineup of broken things and misfit toys. Rehab by Alvarado and Dominguez. The former hit 99 on the gun, which is a good sign. The latter, though while giving up a run, struck out the side not in order. The rest of the folks listed above have all spent some time with the big club with varying degrees of success (outside of Randolph). Bohm’s first game since his demotion was a dud. Though I’m sure his replacement at the MLB level helped spark the offense for the Phillies.