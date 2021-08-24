Phillies announce changes to the player development department
The Phillies today announced several changes to the player development department. For a team that has struggled to develop players to turn into significant major league contributors, this is a major shakeup. Dave Dombrowski has spent the majority of this season, in his own words, “observing” the organization. He made a pretty big trade in sending Spencer Howard to Texas for Kyle Gibson and Ian Kennedy, but for the most part, we haven’t really heard much from him.www.thegoodphight.com
