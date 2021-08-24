Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Phillies announce changes to the player development department

By Ethan Witte
The Good Phight
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Phillies today announced several changes to the player development department. For a team that has struggled to develop players to turn into significant major league contributors, this is a major shakeup. Dave Dombrowski has spent the majority of this season, in his own words, “observing” the organization. He made a pretty big trade in sending Spencer Howard to Texas for Kyle Gibson and Ian Kennedy, but for the most part, we haven’t really heard much from him.

www.thegoodphight.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Gibson
Person
Ian Kennedy
Person
Spencer Howard
Person
Dave Dombrowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This Phillies player might be the most underrated guy in MLB

When you think of the Philadelphia Phillies, you probably don’t think of Ronald Torreyes right away. Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, Rhys Hoskins, Andrew McCutchen, probably. Vince Velasquez or one of the many mediocre bullpen guys if you’re angry. But Torreyes, or ‘Toe,’ as he’s affectionately known, probably doesn’t spring to mind first.
MLBphilliesnation.com

Why Freddy Galvis could see time at a position he has never played

Freddy Galvis is set to return to the Phillies starting lineup for the first time since Sept. 29, 2017. He’ll bat sixth and play shortstop against left-handed starter Ryan Yarbrough on Wednesday against the Rays. Galvis should get a handful of starts at shortstop, a position he’s played nearly 500...
MLBDaily Local News

McCaffery: Time for J.T. Realmuto to provide Phillies with first-class power

PHILADELPHIA — J.T. Realmuto is a best-in-his-era defensive catcher, strong armed and accurate, a pitch-framing artist, a value even at $115,000,000. He hits more than most catchers, has more power than most catchers, has more speed than anyone, catchers and otherwise. He should be a strategic piece in a winning...
MLBPosted by
97.3 ESPN

Phillies Mailbag: Development, Nola’s (Almost) Gem, Hoskins

We are back once again with the 97.3 ESPN Phillies mailbag. Each week we take your questions and answer them on the Sports Bash with Mike Gill. Ask your question at any time to @FrankKlose on Twitter. Very interesting question here, which comes from Jason Lee of PHL17. Aaron Nola...
MLBPosted by
97.3 ESPN

Phillies Mailbag: September, Girardi’s Fate, Pitching

We are back once again with the 97.3 ESPN Phillies mailbag. Each week we take your questions and discuss them on the Sports Bash with Mike Gill. Send your questions at any time to @FrankKlose on Twitter. Any surprise September call-ups?. ~Jason. Unfortunately, for the most part September call-ups are...
MLBThe Good Phight

Gamethread 8/24: Rays at Phillies

Having arguably the best team in the American League come to Philadelphia isn’t a World Series preview. It’s a test that the Phillies must pass to make some ground up in their journey towards a playoff spot. These next two games against Tampa Bay are important since the team they’re chasing is playing an equally tough opponent, meaning wins can help make up much needed ground in the division chase. Tonight, they’ll begin that quest. Here are the lineups.
MLBDelaware County Daily Times

McCaffery: Fundamentally, Phillies need better from Joe Girardi and coaches

PHILADELPHIA — A frightened pitcher for a deflated team was in the midst of wasting a massive ninth-inning lead against the Phillies Thursday, and that’s when Brad Miller strolled to the plate and proved one thing. That Phillies coaching staff: It’s not good. Not that Miller is still grasping the...
MLBWFMZ-TV Online

Gregorius hits 3 doubles, Gibson sharp, Phils top Dbacks 7-0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Didi Gregorius hit three doubles, Kyle Gibson pitched six sharp innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-0. Jean Segura and Odúbel Herrera homered for the Phillies, who entered play 5 ½ games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves in the NL East. Eight of Philadelphia’s 12 hits went for extra bases. Bryce Harper doubled and drove in a run, Segura had three hits and Gregorius had a pair of RBIs. Gibson allowed three hits, struck out three and walked none. The 33-year-old right-hander is 4-2 with a 3.16 ERA in six appearances, five of them starts, since the Phillies acquired him from Texas at the trade deadline.
MLBPosted by
Arizona Sports

Offense falls flat as Diamondbacks lose to the Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Didi Gregorius hit three doubles, Kyle Gibson pitched six sharp innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-0 on Saturday night. Jean Segura and Odúbel Herrera homered for the Phillies, who entered play 5.5 games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves in the NL East. Eight...
MLBThe Good Phight

Phillies MLR 8/24/21: Jhailyn Ortiz hits his 23rd HR of the season, Jose Alvarado rehabs with IronPigs

Mark Appel - 2.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, BB, 2 K, HR, HBP, 2 GB, 1 FB. Seranthony Dominguez - 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 K, WP. Cornelius Randolph - 0 for 3, 3 K (fielding error) The lineup of broken things and misfit toys. Rehab by Alvarado and Dominguez. The former hit 99 on the gun, which is a good sign. The latter, though while giving up a run, struck out the side not in order. The rest of the folks listed above have all spent some time with the big club with varying degrees of success (outside of Randolph). Bohm’s first game since his demotion was a dud. Though I’m sure his replacement at the MLB level helped spark the offense for the Phillies.
MLBThe Good Phight

Rise and Phight: 8/26/2021

The Diamondbacks are coming to town today. In case you forgot, they are bad. They are not a good team at all. And yet they swept the Phillies last week. The Phillies cannot let this happen. In fact, they must take at least three games from Arizona. It is imperative that they do so. A sweep would be nice, but a series win is a must.
MLBThe Good Phight

Business taken care of: Phillies 7, Diamondbacks 0

After losing the first four games they played against the last place Arizona Diamondbacks this season, and then needing a wild comeback effort to finally beat them on Friday, it was nice that the Phillies took care of business on Saturday. The bats produced, the pitching was superb, and even the defense was solid in a 7-0 victory.
MLBThe Good Phight

The State of the Phillies after .500 episodes of Hittin’ Season

This week, my Phillies podcast Hittin’ Season produced its 500th episode. That’s right, 500 individual episodes of Hittin’ Season have been broadcast since the pod’s launch back in May of 2015 under its previous title “The Felske Files” and, to be honest, it’s pretty amazing. You have to love something a lot in order to do it 500 times and I guess, despite everything they’ve put us through over the last few years, I love the Phillies.
MLBeopsports.com

Phillies Keep on Keeping On

The Philadelphia Phillies keep on keeping on. The Red-Hot Phillies (67-64) went in Nationals Park to take on the slumping, Washinton Nationals (55-74) in the opener of the series. Philly has now won four straight, and, for the fifth consecutive game, posted 7 runs in the 7-4 victory. The Phils also have scored in the first inning in the last three tilts. Philadelphia made some pre-games moves, releasing Chase Anderson and placing Didi Gregorius on paternity leave.
MLBThe Good Phight

Kyle Gibson is just a number four starter – and that’s okay

Earlier this week, NBC Sports Philadelphia published an article by Corey Seidman about Kyle Gibson, entitled “In a month of peaks and valleys, one constant for the Phillies has been the new guy.” It was a timely article, coming the morning after Gibson confused Padres hitters over eight innings en route to a 7-4 Phillies win.
MLBMLB

Herrera 'on a mission' to mash in leadoff spot

PHILADELPHIA -- Earlier this season, Odúbel Herrera looked like the Phillies’ answer in center field. Herrera stopped hitting in mid-June. He landed on the injured list with tendinitis in his left ankle in July, but both ankles have bothered him the past couple of months. He played less upon his return from the IL, falling out of the leadoff spot and seemingly out of favor as others played better. But Herrera is heating up again. He sparked the Phillies to a 7-0 victory over the D-backs on Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park, moving them to 65-64 and 4 1/2 games behind the Braves (69-59) in the National League East.
MLBThe Good Phight

He has the clutch Jean: Phillies 7, Diamondbacks 6

The night didn’t start off well. Three of the Phillies on the team - Zach Eflin, Luke Williams, Andrew Knapp - had to be placed on the COVID injured list, which also delayed the start of the game as they had to finish the contact tracing to see if anyone else tested positive. That was an issue since Knapp was in the original starting lineup, but since J.T. Realmuto is an ironman, that wasn’t an issue.

Comments / 0

Community Policy