Fredonia, KY

Shellie Lawrence McGowan

Kentucky New Era
 7 days ago

Shellie Lawrence McGowan, 77, of Fredonia, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Pauletta Radford McGowan of Fredonia; one daughter, Vonda Rodgers of Princeton; three sons, Shellie Jr., McGowan of Fredonia, Anthony McGowan (Tonya) of Princeton and DeRyan McGowan (Rashya) of Glasgow; one sister, Brenda McGowan of Fredonia; one brother, Curtis McGowan of Kuttawa; eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

www.kentuckynewera.com

