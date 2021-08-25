Julian Hamilton Shares Debut Single, ‘City Of Love’

While the Ancient Greeks had six forms of love, Zo only has three “lustful, forbidden, and hopeless,” according to her website. After a three-year hiatus, the Philly-based singer-songwriter Gina Zo is back with a new band called Zo – and just performed in Ardmore, PA at The Nail. Following her 2016 breakout performance on The Voice when she was only 17, Gina won over the judges with her take on “Cecelia and The Satelite” by Andrew McMahon. She ended up joining Team Blake for the show’s tenth season. However, her latest single, “Never Meant,” is a far cry from her reality TV show days as she explores the turmoil that comes with the lustful side of love.