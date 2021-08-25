Cancel
Julian Hamilton Shares Debut Single, ‘City Of Love’

Rolling Stone
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter close to two decades spent as one half of iconic Sydney electronic duo The Presets, Julian Hamilton has gone solo, sharing his debut single “City Of Love” today. Premiering on triple j overnight, the new single sees Hamilton with his foot firmly planted in the world of The Presets, yet with a look towards his own musical evolution. Having been inspired to put the band’s maximalist energy aside during some COVID-inspired downtime, Hamilton was left with the chance to explore other musical outlets; seeing just where these paths may lead.

