Trying the double cleansing method for 30 days
Double cleansing is a skin care method in which a person uses an oil-based cleanser (often called a pre-cleanser) and follows it up with a water-based cleanser. If you wear makeup, you’re already double cleansing because many makeup removing products, such as wipes and micellar water, are oil-based cleansers. But cleansing oils and balms are the usual choices for double cleansing as they work to remove excess oils, sunscreen, makeup and any water-insoluble debris. Many dermatologists and estheticians recommend double cleansing for people with oily or combination skin because it can reduce acne and breakouts. I decided to try it out on my acne-prone skin to see if double cleansing actually works for my skin type.www.dailycal.org
Comments / 0