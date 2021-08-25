Urban Design Commission

Want to help restore Seattle's great urban forest land? Volunteer through the Green Seattle Partnership (GSP). Awe-inspiring forests are part of the heritage and appeal of our city. They make our lives better by providing places to play, rest and contemplate. Half of Seattle's city parkland is forested natural areas. Forests are living things and depend on our care. Our greenspaces provide some of the greatest direct benefits to people, but the forests also face more urban stresses such as weeds, hotter temperatures and greater pollution. Taking care of today's trees and planting new ones for tomorrow will ensure the strength and health of our urban forest for the enjoyment of our grandchildren. Together we can preserve the splendor of the City's trees for generations to come.