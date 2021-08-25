Urban Design Commission

In order to maintain the safety of Town residents, staff, and Greenways Commission, the Greenways Commission regular meeting scheduled for Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. will be conducted electronically via Zoom software in lieu of its in-person meeting. The Town of Black Mountain Town Hall will not be open for this meeting. There are three ways the public can participate in the meeting: 1. Join the meeting through Zoom on your computer or smart device: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86409297132 Meeting ID: 864 0929 7132 2. Join the meeting by telephone (listen only). Call Toll-Free: 1-877-853-5247 or 1-888-788-0099 Meeting ID: 864 0929 7132 followed by the pound sign (#) 3. Email or call in your comments prior to the meeting Call: Senior Admin at (828) 419-9371 Email: jennifer.tipton@townofblackmountain.org.
Comments / 0