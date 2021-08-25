A Tribute to Charlie Watts, Longtime Drummer for the Rolling Stones
We were extremely saddened to hear the news of Charlie Watts’ passing yesterday morning. Watts was a longtime member of the Rolling Stones, serving as the band’s drummer for nearly 60 years. As a tribute to his life and the incredible music legacy he leaves behind, we put together a list of Rolling Stones songs that highlight his drumming. Plus, read to the end to find a heartfelt reflection on Watts’ career from morning host George Knight.www.wers.org
Comments / 0