This study states that Operative volume has been used as a marker of quality. Research from previous decades has suggested minimum open abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair volume requirements for surgeons of 9 to 13 open AAA repairs annually and for hospitals of 18 open AAA repairs annually to purportedly achieve acceptable results. Given concerns regarding the decreased frequency of open repairs in the endovascular era, we examined the association of surgeon and hospital volume with the 30- and 90-day mortality in the Vascular Quality Initiative (VQI) registry.