Stent grafts for fenestrated endovascular aneurysm repair
This study aims at the incestigation of Fenestrated endovascular aneurysm repair has yet to gain widespread adoption owing to the technical complexity and increased risk of complications. Three-dimensional (3D) printed templates to guide fenestrated physician-modified stent grafts (PMSGs) are a novel technique that may have the potential to increase the accuracy of fenestration alignment, and to disrupt both the cost and timing of the current commercial fenestrated endograft supply chain. We have conducted a critical appraisal of the emerging literature to assess this.www.physiciansweekly.com
