The Brandenburg State Office for the Environment received 395 objections to the construction of the Tesla factory in Grünheide near Berlin following the renewed public display of the plans. Together with the objections from the first and second public participation, the number rose to a total of 809, as the Ministry of the Environment announced. The objections are to be discussed online this time with public participation. Most recently, environmental groups criticized that the battery factory was difficult to assess in the new application documents for approval, “because everything is blackened out”.