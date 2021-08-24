Cancel
David Weekley Homes to build on vacant YMCA land

By Carol Toler
advocatemag.com
Cover picture for the articleDavid Weekley Homes plans to purchase vacant land on Greenville Avenue owned by the YMCA and build 29 single family houses. The proposed shared access development will include two-story homes with price tags in the $400,00-$500,000 range. The YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas purchased 8 acres at Greenville and Stults Road...

lakehighlands.advocatemag.com

