Flowood Nature Park In Mississippi Is So Hidden Most Locals Don’t Even Know About It

By Daniella DiRienzo
Only In Mississippi
Only In Mississippi
 6 days ago

It’s not just Mississippi’s state parks that are brimming with perks. There are lots of great city parks, too – and Flowood Nature Park is one of them! The perfect place to get in touch with nature, it boasts beautiful sights, as well as a walking trail, educational opportunities, picnic spots, and more.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Hiding in plain sight, Flowood Nature Park is located behind Flowood Elementary School.
At 40 acres, it’s not the biggest park, but that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in the perks department.
A lake – complete with a fountain – is one of first things park-goers see.
However, there’s much more to the park than meets the eye.
Luckily, a paved walking trail makes it easy to explore the park…and all its perks.
Relatively flat and just 1 mile in length, the trail is suitable for all ages.
It begins at the parking lot and runs around the lake and into a heavily wooded area.
Native trees and flowers line the path, making for a stroll that’s as scenic as it is peaceful.
And since the trail is heavily shaded, it’s a delight throughout the year.
Along the way, there are plenty of signs to point you in the right direction. There are also informative signs, identifying the plants and wildlife that fill the park.
Wooden benches and picnic spots can also be found throughout the 1-mile trail, providing plenty of chances to stop and soak in the sights.

For more information, call the Flowood Parks and Recreation office at (601) 992-4440. You can also visit the City of Flowood website.

So, did you know about this nature park in Mississippi? Have you ever visited? If so, what’d you think? Know of another hidden park? Tell us!

Looking for another Mississippi park to add to your bucket list? Click here.

