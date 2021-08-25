Cancel
Buying Cars

Steve Cropley: New Jaguars, old Vauxhalls and reborn Lambos

By Steve Cropley
AUTOCAR.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week our man takes a second stab at Jaguar's electric crossover, and celebrates the future of Vauxhall's heritage fleet. Extra range has made Cropley rethink his stance on the Jaguar I-Pace this week, and his reading list has once again grown. If he can tear himself away from the British Motor Museum's Vauxhall heritage collection, he might be able to chip away at it...

www.autocar.co.uk

Mick Jagger
ObituariesAUTOCAR.co.uk

Steve Cropley: Why four cylinders could be the answer

Our man spends some time behind the wheel of Cupra's fast Leon estate, then swaps up for a 4.0-litre Porsche Boxster. This week sees Mr Cropley experience the hottest Cupra wagon for the first time, then heading to some of his favourite local roads to better judge the merits of our long-term Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0.
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Jaguar XE and XF complete R-Dynamic Black line-up

Jaguar's XE and XF are now available in range-topping R-Dynamic Black specification, bringing bespoke design elements, added equipment and improved connectivity. The Jaguar XF will gain the package for the first time with prices starting at £37,535, while the Jaguar XE will receive an improved Black specification, from £33,470. The F-Pace also got a Black Pack earlier this month, following the F-Type, E-Pace and I-Pace.
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

2022 Kia Niro gets concept-inspired refresh, new interior

Bold styling and efficiency boosts will be features of the second-gen SUV, due after EV6. Kia is readying a dramatically restyled, second-generation version of its popular Niro crossover for a launch in 2022, featuring heavy design influence from 2019’s outlandish HabaNiro concept. Destined for a reveal later this year, the...
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Britain's Best Affordable Driver's Car 2021

Which new car offers the most driver appeal on a real-world budget? Our road test team heads to Scotland to find out. How much fun can you have within a budget? That’s the idea of this test. It’s Britain’s Best Affordable Driver’s Car, our annual assessment of the more attainable yet great-to-drive cars launched during the past 12 months, taken to some of the greatest roads we know.
CarsCarscoops

Tesla Charges Owner $14,100 For Pressing The Wrong Button, Audi RS 3 Sets New ‘Ring Record, And Pininfarina Battista To Debut At Pebble Beach

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. If you’re a tech company, as Tesla says it is, the last thing you want to do is upset Google’s Director of Product Management. But that’s exactly what happened as he took to Twitter to claim that had been charged $14,186.25 after someone borrowing his car accidentally signed up for both Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Capability. While the amounts were refunded, being charged without any password or PIN verification shows how easily a large chunk can be spent almost instantly.
Buying CarsAutoblog

Jaguar redesigned the F-Type for 2021, and you can win one here

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze. Before it was redesigned for the 2021 model year, the Jaguar F-Type was...
Carsmoneyweek.com

Lambo’s fast and furious new Huracán

The 2021 Lamborghini Huracán STO is the road-going sister to the existing Huracán Super Trofeo track racer, says Mike Duff on Piston Heads. And like the competition version, it has been stripped down to make it as light as possible. The bodywork is mostly carbon fibre to reduce the dry weight to just 1,339kg. Inside, the carpets have been replaced with rubberised matting. “Even the windscreen is thinner.”
WorldAUTOCAR.co.uk

Health check: How the UK car industry is bouncing back

Investments and restructuring are aiding recovery of the UK car industry. Widespread industry despondency following the closure of Honda’s Swindon plant last month has partly been lifted by significant investment boosts for British manufacturing announced over the past couple of months. News that China’s Envision AESC will build a gigafactory...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

8 Of The Craziest Hot Hatches Ever Built

When Volkswagen popularized the hot hatch in the 1980s, the recipe became clear. Take a practical and relatively inexpensive car and give it performance chops that an enthusiast could enjoy. No longer was the idea of a fun car to drive married to rear-wheel-drive. It was also a whole new discipline to master for the more experienced drivers to coax into going fast. Torque steer needs to be managed, and understeer has to be embraced and used to get the most out of an overpowered hatchback. Some of the most iconic hot hatches concentrated on being lightweight and nimble, but those aren't the ones we're going to concentrate on here. These are some of the cars that took, or take, everything to an extreme, often bending or just smashing the original idea that made the segment popular. And in case you're looking for the VW Golf W12-650 pictured below, you won't find it. That was a concept, the rest of these were reality.
CarsCarscoops

Toyota Wins Le Mans (Again), CX-30 Impresses On First Drive, And We Compare The Genesis GV60 To Its Rivals: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Mercedes has recently confirmed that the vast majority of their V8 models would be withdrawn from the U.S. thanks to supply issues. Those in the know realized that Mercedes’ own V8s aren’t just supplied to their own cars — they’re found in a number of Aston Martins too, including the DB11 V8 and DBX. Thankfully for anyone with one on order, Aston has confirmed that their supply of engines will be unaffected.
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Toyota GR Supra Jarama Racetrack Edition 2021 UK review

Special edition commemorates coupé's rebirth, but does the Supra remain competitive in this fierce segment?. Here’s one for you: what links the Renault Clio Williams, the Volkswagen Polo Harlequin and the Hyundai Tucson The Walking Dead Special Edition?. Struggling? Well, they’re each limited-run special editions conceived to celebrate a particular...
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

New Mercedes-Benz Citan is firm's last combustion-powered van

The new second-generation Mercedes-Benz Citan, which has been revealed ahead of a market launch in Germany next month, will be the last model from Mercedes-Benz Vans to offer a combustion engine option. Twinned with the Renault Kangoo and available as either in Panel Van or Tourer MPV guises, the Citan...
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Vauxhall collection to be displayed at British Motor Museum

Vauxhall’s heritage collection will be presented publicly for the first time, with a total of 50 vehicles on display to show the history of the brand. The collection will be displayed at the British Motor Museum in Gaydon, Warwickshire, and demonstrates the heritage of the 118-year-old manufacturer. Around 30 vehicles...
Buying CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 27 August

Lotus Evora production has ended, which means used picks are all that’s left. Get one before prices rocket. Evora production ended this year as Lotus clears the way for a new family of sports cars. The mid-engined two-seater (two rear seats were available as an option) was launched in 2009. The Evora was powered by a Toyota 3.5-litre V6 making 276bhp, and a supercharged Evora S arrived the following year with 345bhp. Both models can hit 62mph in under five seconds. The S is more desirable but the real attraction of the Evora lies not in its outright performance, which is strong, but in its steering, handling and ride.
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Autocar confidential: Nissan's Tokyo Paralympian, VW's currywurst crisis and more

Our reporters have had their ears to the ground all week. Here’s what they’ve found out…. In this week’s Autocar confidential, we reveal the Nissan employee who’s swapped engineering for athletics at the Paralympics in Tokyo, cover the Audi design studio that isn’t and tuck into VW’s currywurst crisis. Going...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

5 of the Best V6 Engines Ever Made

Many automakers have been stuffing turbocharged four-cylinder engines into their cars over the past decade, which has all but diminished the V6 engine. We can’t blame them, considering many of those turbocharged engines can easily produce the same amount of power at the V6 while achieving better fuel economy. However,...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Mystery Ford GT Prowling Detroit "Doesn't Belong To Ford"

The Ford GT has stunned onlookers since its inception in the 1960s. Back then it was called the GT40, because of its height in inches. It stunned the world when it won the 24 Hours of Le Mans and it stunned Americans again in 2005 when the reimagined Ford GT hit the streets. Fast forward to 2016 and you can guess what happened both on the track and off.

