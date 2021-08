CIT Group has arranged a $26 million acquisition loan for a three-building portfolio of industrial buildings in West Palm Beach. The properties comprise nearly 200,000 square feet of industrial space across more than 11 acres on West Palm Beach’s North Florida Mango Road, in close proximity to Interstate 95, the Florida Turnpike and West Palm Beach International Airport. The property was acquired by an entity managed by Alliance HP, a leading real estate investor across the Eastern U.S.