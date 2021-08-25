Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Achiko's Rapid Covid-19 Diagnostic Test AptameX(TM) Receives Product and Registration Approval from Indonesia's Ministry of Health

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AptameX TM , Achiko's breakthrough DNA aptamer-based diagnostic test for Covid-19, received product and registration emergency use approval from the Ministry of Health in Indonesia, alongside its sister digital passporting service, Teman Sehat TM ("Health Buddy").

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Diagnostic Test#Biotechnology#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Pt Indofarma Tbk#Aptamex Tm#Indonesians#Lr Achiko Ag#Achi#Isin#Inaf#The Ministry Of Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Switzerland
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Cell PhonesZDNet

Passport info and healthcare data leaked from Indonesia's COVID-19 test-and-trace app for travelers

Researchers with vpnMentor have uncovered a data breach involving the COVID-19 test and trace app created by the Indonesian government for those traveling into the country. The 'test and trace app' -- named electronic Health Alert Card or eHAC -- was created in 2021 by the Indonesian Ministry of Health but the vpnMentor team, lead by Noam Rotem and Ran Locar, said it did not have the proper data privacy protocols and exposed the sensitive data of more than one million people through an open server.
Posted by
Hunter Cabot

The #1 Symptom of Delta May Surprise You - It Isn't a Cough

Covid-19 ultrastructural morphologyCDC on Unsplash. As the information circulates that the vaccines are waning in efficacy, a lot of people are getting nervous. If you were vaccinated in the first vaccine roll-outs, between December 2020 and March 2021, you may have cause to be.
washingtonnewsday.com

In just three days, four people died after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine made in Taiwan.

In just three days, four people died after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine made in Taiwan. In Taiwan, four people have died after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination, which was initially distributed on Monday. Despite inadequate clinical studies, the island’s health minister has allowed emergency use of the Medigen vaccine. A 56-year-old...
Posted by
Jax Hudur

She Murdered Her Millionaire Husband and is now Contesting His Will

The remains of a missing Dutch business tycoon, Mr. Tob Cohen, was found in an empty underground water tank in his lavish suburban home in Nairobi, which he installed to capture rainwater to irrigate his garden. Alas, for 55 days, it was his grave. As the police found his body, his hands, neck, and legs were bound together; he was viciously tortured before being killed and dumped. He was 71 years old.
Industrygentside.co.uk

COVID: American study reveals Pfizer and Moderna vaccines lose efficacy over time

US health officials have announced that all Americans who have been fully vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine should receive a booster shot either months after their second dose. Previously, the Biden administration had advised only individuals who were immunocompromised, including those with organ transplants or advanced HIV...
MilitaryTelegraph

Former British soldier stranded in Kabul plans escape for 400 out of Afghanistan

A former British soldier left stranded in Kabul is leading an escape effort for 400 Afghans across a Taliban-controlled border. Ben Slater, 37, decided to escape Afghanistan over land seized by the Islamist group after the Foreign Office failed to approve visas for the air evacuation of himself and around 50 staff, mainly Afghan women, from the Nomad Concepts Group.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

New Covid variant detected in South Africa has already been found in England as scientists warn it is the 'most mutated variant so far'

A coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa 'could be more infectious' than other mutations and have the potential to 'evade vaccines', scientists have said. The C.1.2 strain, which is linked to 'increased transmissibility', is more mutations away from the original virus seen in Wuhan, experts at South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform said.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Benzinga

Washington Wants America to Catch Up to China's Manufacturing — a Mining Boom in North America Might be Needed

The continued competition and economic back and forth between the United States and China has spurred American policy to move toward a renewal of old capabilities in heavy industry and manufacturing. America used to be the king of the majority of sectors, including mining, refining and processing raw materials required for advanced manufacturing activities.
EconomyWired UK

China’s digital yuan is a warning to the world

In April 2020 a grainy screenshot of China’s sovereign digital currency, DCEP (short for Digital Currency/Electronic Payments) or the Digital Chinese Yuan (DCNY), was leaked online. The image showed a wallet for the DCNY provided by the Agricultural Bank of China, with payment functions, QR codes, and the ability to tap phones together to pay offline. While the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) had started researching digital currencies as early as 2014, the screenshot was the clearest indication of how far along in the process they were.
EnvironmentPosted by
ScienceAlert

The First Delivery of 'Green Steel' Suggests Its Future Is Not Far Off

'Green steel' might sound like an oxymoron, but it's a phrase you're bound to be hearing a lot more of in the next few years. On Wednesday, the world's first, carbon-free steel was delivered to the truck-maker AB Volvo in Sweden. It's only a trial run, and, admittedly, a bit of a media stunt, but Volvo says it has ordered the materials to start production on a new fleet of green steel vehicles. According to SSAB, the Swedish steelmaker responsible for the green steel, the ribbon-cutting event is an "important step towards a completely fossil-free value chain from mine to finished steel." HYBRIT, or Hydrogen...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Atlantic

An ‘Early Test Case’ for a China-Led World

For those of us wondering what kind of superpower China might be, we’ll soon get some clues in, of all places, Afghanistan. In the aftermath of the American departure, how Beijing handles relations with Kabul—whether it can forge economic ties with the Taliban, how much political and diplomatic sway it seeks, and, most crucial, if it can use its leverage to influence the new regime—could offer a window into how it might wield its newfound power in other global-security crises, especially in the absence of a strong American presence.
MilitaryWashington Examiner

China will remember the Marines at the gate

Death cometh soon or late. And the temples of his gods." Eleven Marines and one Navy corpsman (a combat medic) died alongside Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss in the ISIS attack on the Kabul airport last Thursday. But the 13 did their duty and held the airport gate. The pain...
Trafficpv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: Green hydrogen for Italy’s Apennine railway, new plans from Ukraine, Estonia, Canada

Spanish energy giant Iberdrola has signed an agreement with American multinational engineer AECOM, Italian environmental consultant Ancitel Energia e Ambiente, and green hydrogen company Cinque International, also from Italy, for a green hydrogen conversion of Italy's Apennine railway axis, which links Sansepolcro, in Arezzo, with Sulmona, in L'Aquila. “The line is partially unelectrified and is used by diesel trains that have reached the end of their useful life,” said Iberdrola today, “switching to green hydrogen power will drastically reduce costs compared to those of traditional electrification, and [will] bring innovation and development to areas subject to depopulation and deindustrialization.” The project will focus on hydrogen-powered electric trains to encourage investment in areas affected by earthquakes in 2009, 2016 and 2017. Last month, the Sansepolcro-Sulmona hydrogen railroad project passed a pre-selection phase held by the European Commission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy