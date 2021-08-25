Achiko's Rapid Covid-19 Diagnostic Test AptameX(TM) Receives Product and Registration Approval from Indonesia's Ministry of Health
AptameX TM , Achiko's breakthrough DNA aptamer-based diagnostic test for Covid-19, received product and registration emergency use approval from the Ministry of Health in Indonesia, alongside its sister digital passporting service, Teman Sehat TM ("Health Buddy").
