Treating Antibody-Mediated Rejection in Kidney Transplant Recipients
The optimal regimen for the treatment of acute and chronic antibody-mediated rejection (AMR) in kidney transplant recipients is unclear. A. Al Jurdi and colleagues conducted a single-center retrospective study to examine the outcomes among kidney transplant recipients with acute and chronic AMR who were managed with varying treatment regimens. Results of the study were reported during a virtual presentation at the 2021 American Transplant Congress. The presentation was titled Outcomes of Kidney Transplant Recipients with Antibody-Mediated Allograft Rejection: A Retrospective Study.www.docwirenews.com
