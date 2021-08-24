Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Treating Antibody-Mediated Rejection in Kidney Transplant Recipients

By Victoria Socha
docwirenews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe optimal regimen for the treatment of acute and chronic antibody-mediated rejection (AMR) in kidney transplant recipients is unclear. A. Al Jurdi and colleagues conducted a single-center retrospective study to examine the outcomes among kidney transplant recipients with acute and chronic AMR who were managed with varying treatment regimens. Results of the study were reported during a virtual presentation at the 2021 American Transplant Congress. The presentation was titled Outcomes of Kidney Transplant Recipients with Antibody-Mediated Allograft Rejection: A Retrospective Study.

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidney Transplants#Chronic Kidney Disease#Kidney Failure#Amr#Upcr#Abdr#G G#Bortezomib#Rr#Lafargue M#Riella L V Outcomes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

Hepatitis C kidney transplant: Is it possible?

Some people living with hepatitis C can receive a kidney transplant if their kidneys fail. These individuals can also donate a kidney if they are otherwise healthy and a doctor agrees that it is appropriate. Globally, an estimated. people live with chronic hepatitis C. Each year, about 290,000 people die...
Little Falls, MNhometownsource.com

Little Falls man in need of kidney transplant

With a zest for life, Tonglei “Tony” Zhuang of Little Falls, is hoping to receive a new kidney soon. However, the time keeps ticking to find a match for a living donor or to move up the transplant list for the kidney of a deceased organ donor. Zhuang said the...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Simple donor-specific biomarker predicts liver transplant rejection independent of recipient

A cohort study found that class I HLA evolutionary divergence (HED) of the donor predicts acute or chronic rejection of a liver transplant. This prognostic marker can be found rapidly at no additional cost and has the potential to orientate donor selection and guide immunosuppression following transplantation. The findings are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

NIH Launches Study of Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose in Kidney Transplant Recipients

Trial Will Assess Antibody Response in People Who Did Not Respond to Two-Dose Regimen. A pilot study has begun to assess the antibody response to a third dose of an authorized COVID-19 mRNA vaccine in kidney transplant recipients who did not respond to two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The Phase 2 trial is sponsored and funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health.
HealthMedicalXpress

US kidney transplant survival rates continue to improve

Long-term survival rates of kidney transplant patients in the U.S. have increased over the last three decades, but there are opportunities to further improve these outcomes, according to a review article published today in The New England Journal of Medicine. For many patients with end-stage kidney disease, transplants are a...
Health ServicesBirmingham Star

Jehangir Hospital achieves milestone of kidney transplant

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jehangir Hospital, a leading healthcare institution based out of Pune, stated that it conducted its 500th kidney transplant on July 13, 2021 making it one of the most successful healthcare institutions in the city. Jehangir Hospital recorded its first transplant way back in January,...
HealthMedscape News

US Kidney Transplants Grow in Number and Success

Kidney transplantation has recently been happening at a record pace and with unprecedented success despite patients having more risk factors than ever before. During 2016-2019, US centers performed kidney transplants in nearly 77,000 patients, a jump of almost 25% compared with 4-year averages of about 62,000 patients throughout 2004-2015. That works out to about 15,000 more patients receiving donor kidneys, Sundaram Hariharan, MD, and associates reported in the New England Journal of Medicine in a review of all US renal transplantations performed during 1996-2019.
Healthpatientdaily.com

AAKP Patient Impact Statement on FDA Approval of Third Vaccine Dose for Kidney Transplant Patients

The American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP) issued the following announcement on Aug. 13. "Kidney transplant patients, based on the lifetime immunosuppressive medications they must take to stay alive, remain at severe risk of catastrophic illness and death due to COVID-19. The American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP) thanks the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for incorporating the unique insights of America's kidney transplant recipients and the medical professionals who care for them in their authorization of a third vaccine dose. Kidney transplant patients dutifully fulfilled their societal responsibility to get vaccinated, yet as science has demonstrated, initial vaccines generated few or no antibodies or protections. Hopefully, today's FDA action will help move these highly vulnerable patients closer to a greater level of protection as we await even greater innovations in vaccines and further protections from COVID-19. We honor the ongoing efforts of all first responders, healthcare professionals, civil servants, and employees of the pharmaceutical industry working to protect every American from this deadly disease.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Lung drug hope for heart failure patients

An early phase trial of a drug currently used to treat lung fibrosis has shown it may also help patients who suffer from a common form of heart failure. Trialed by University of Manchester and Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust doctors and scientists, in conjunction with Liverpool Clinical Trials Centre, pirfenidone could offer a much-needed viable treatment for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF).
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Antegrade double-J stent placement for the treatment of malignant obstructive uropathy: A retrospective cohort study

Ann Med Surg (Lond). 2021 Aug 16;69:102726. doi: 10.1016/j.amsu.2021.102726. eCollection 2021 Sep. BACKGROUND: Ureteral double- J stent is usually inserted by retrograde approach to treating obstructed upper urinary tract. The antegrade approach, can be suitable alternative in certain situations without general or spinal anesthesia. The present study demonstrates the indications, success rate, and complications of this approach in treatmenting malignant obstructive uropathy.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.

Comments / 0

Community Policy