Young and middle aged adults are particularly pessimistic about the future of Social Security, but their greatest fears will likely never come to fruition. The Nationwide Retirement Institute’s 2021 Social Security Survey found that 71% of people worry Social Security will run out of funding in their lifetimes, while a considerable percentage of Millennials and Gen X-ers believe they’ll never receive “a dime” of benefits. But the 86-year-old program enjoys near-universal approval among Americans and is far more likely to be bolstered through legislation than to fail outright.