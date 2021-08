With concerns about the climate, natural resources, and energy use at the forefront of everyone’s minds, you might be wondering how your workplace can contribute to the effort to “go green.” While larger-scale efforts are necessary to make major adjustments to waste disposal processes, water treatment, upgrading large buildings, and so on, there are little things that every office can do to pitch in and help. To get you started, here are several ways to maximize your office space’s eco-friendliness. As an added incentive, you won’t just be helping care for the planet; you might be due several tax credits and deductions as well for your efforts!