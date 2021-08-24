Big Muddy Adventures to open Guide Shop in the Central West End on September 16th
Big Muddy Adventures (BMA) is excited to announce the opening of its first retail store at 4662 Washington Boulevard, in the heart of the Central West End. Located in a 1,200 square foot historic Sinclair gas station on the Bowood Farms “campus”, BMA will carry a curated mix of boats, gear, gadgets, apparel, and accessories aimed at inspiring people to get outside and explore the Great Middle West.www.stltoday.com
Comments / 0