Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

The dangers of polypharmacy and the case for deprescribing in older adults

NIH Director's Blog
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedicines are meant to help, not harm. But sometimes taking too many drugs can be dangerous, especially for older adults. The use of multiple drugs to treat diseases and other health conditions is known as polypharmacy. This is a growing concern for older adults. Polypharmacy is more common among older adults, many of whom have multiple chronic conditions (MCC), defined as two or more chronic conditions such as arthritis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, coronary heart disease, depression, diabetes, and hypertension. But taking too many drugs can lead to safety concerns. Read on to learn about NIA’s support for polypharmacy research and how our work in this area can help ensure older adults take only those medicines they need to help them live full, healthy lives.

www.nia.nih.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polypharmacy#Hospice Care#Family Caregivers#Nia#Mcc#University Of California#Johns Hopkins University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Can Older Adults Walk Their Way Out of Dementia?

DENVER ― Low to moderate levels of physical activity in later life significantly mitigate the increased risk for age-related dementia, new research suggests. New data from the English Longitudinal Study of Aging (ELSA) show that adults aged 80 years and older who engaged in moderate to high levels of physical activity were at lower risk for all-cause dementia than inactive adults who were in their 50s and 60s.
Mental HealthMedscape News

Managing Sleep Problems in Older Adults

Sleep problems are prevalent in older adults, and overmedication is a common cause. Insomnia is a concern, and it might not look the same in older adults as it does in younger populations, especially when neurodegenerative disorders may be present. "There's often not only the inability to get to sleep and stay asleep in older adults but also changes in their biological rhythms, which is why treatments really need to be focused on both," Ruth M. Benca, MD, PhD, said in an interview.
Healthbostonnews.net

Reasons of muscle fatigue in older adults

Washington [US], August 25 (ANI): Older adults on a walk or hike, or just going about their daily routines, seem to experience greater fatigue than their younger counterparts. Such fatigue may ultimately affect their ability to participate in activities that are meaningful to them and help keep them healthy. A...
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Number of homebound, older adults in US doubled in 2020, study finds

The percentage of homebound, older adults in the U.S. substantially increased in 2020, more than doubling figures seen in the last decade, according to a study published Aug. 23 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Researchers analyzed the annual national prevalence of homebound status among Medicare beneficiaries ages 70 and older between...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Understanding the variability in responses to COVID-19 illness in older adults

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in December 2019, more than 200 million people have been infected with SARS-CoV-2, resulting in at least 4 million deaths, and probably closer to 7 to 9 million deaths worldwide. Interindividual clinical variability in the course of acute infection has been found to be vast, ranging from silent infection to rapid death.
Cancerajmc.com

Addressing Polypharmacy, PIMs in Geriatric Patients With Cancer

Researchers offer recommendations for addressing polypharmacy and potentially inappropriate medication (PIM) use among older patients with cancer. In a narrative review published in The Journal of Geriatric Oncology, researchers outlined available studies assessing the effects of interventions aimed at reducing the burden of polypharmacy and potentially inappropriate medications (PIMs) among older adults with cancer.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Most Common Symptoms of the Delta Variant

The Delta variant of the coronavirus is now the predominant strain circulating in the U.S., responsible for up to 94% of current cases. Not only is Delta much more infectious than previous variants, it may be causing symptoms that are different than those previously associated with COVID-19. Researchers are studying this possibility and haven't released official findings, but one crowd-sourced study points up some significant differences. Read on to find out what they are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthNIH Director's Blog

NIH Launches Study of Extra COVID-19 Vaccine Dose in People with Autoimmune Disease

Trial Also Will Test Pausing Immunosuppressive Medication to Improve Antibody Response. The National Institutes of Health has begun a clinical trial to assess the antibody response to an extra dose of an authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine in people with autoimmune disease who did not respond to an original COVID-19 vaccine regimen. The trial also will investigate whether pausing immunosuppressive therapy for autoimmune disease improves the antibody response to an extra dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in this population. The Phase 2 trial is sponsored and funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of NIH, and is being conducted by the NIAID-funded Autoimmunity Centers of Excellence.
Toledo, OHmlivingnews.com

Serious and Not-So-Serious Classes for Retirees and Older Adults

If you’ve found that you finally have some extra time, consider trying something new, or maybe becoming proficient in that area you’ve always dreamed about. But you may be wondering what’s available, what you might like, where to begin, and if it’s worth it all. Why should you continue your...
Mental Healthdailynurse.com

Study: Tapering Opioids Can Send Patients Into a Mental Health/SUD Minefield

Opioid therapy is complex. In recent years, a rise in opioid-related deaths and changing prescribing guidelines and regulatory policies have led many physicians to reduce daily doses for patients prescribed stable opioid therapy for chronic pain. Some patients have reported that this dose reduction process—called tapering –has been difficult, sometimes...
Grand Blanc, MIWLNS

Why Older Adults Should Consider Getting The Shingles Vaccine

If you have had chickenpox in the past, you are at higher risk of developing shingles, a painful rash most commonly affecting older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Shingles can develop when the varicella-zoster virus (VZV), the virus that causes chickenpox, is awakened in the body. Shingles can...
DrinksMedicalXpress

One in four older adults not asked about alcohol use

(HealthDay)—More than one-quarter of older adults who use alcohol are not asked about their drinking by their physician, according to a study published online July 29 in Alcoholism: Clinical & Experimental Research. Pia M. Mauro, Ph.D., from Columbia University in New York City, and colleagues used the 2015 to 2019...
Mental HealthNeuroscience News

Mindfulness May Improve Cognition in Older Adults

Summary: Mindfulness and meditation may offer small but significant benefits to cognition, especially in older adults. Mindfulness may provide modest benefits to cognition, particularly among older adults, finds a new review of evidence led by UCL researchers. The systematic review and meta-analysis, published in Neuropsychology Review, found that, while mindfulness...
Women's HealthNIH Director's Blog

Item of Interest: NIH funds studies to assess potential effects of COVID-19 vaccination on menstruation

The National Institutes of Health has awarded one-year supplemental grants totaling $1.67 million to five institutions to explore potential links between COVID-19 vaccination and menstrual changes. Some women have reported experiencing irregular or missing menstrual periods, bleeding that is heavier than usual, and other menstrual changes after receiving COVID-19 vaccines. The new awards support research to determine whether such changes may be linked to COVID-19 vaccination itself and how long the changes last. Researchers also will seek to clarify the mechanisms underlying potential vaccine-related menstrual changes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy