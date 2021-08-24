The dangers of polypharmacy and the case for deprescribing in older adults

Medicines are meant to help, not harm. But sometimes taking too many drugs can be dangerous, especially for older adults. The use of multiple drugs to treat diseases and other health conditions is known as polypharmacy. This is a growing concern for older adults. Polypharmacy is more common among older adults, many of whom have multiple chronic conditions (MCC), defined as two or more chronic conditions such as arthritis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, coronary heart disease, depression, diabetes, and hypertension. But taking too many drugs can lead to safety concerns. Read on to learn about NIA’s support for polypharmacy research and how our work in this area can help ensure older adults take only those medicines they need to help them live full, healthy lives.