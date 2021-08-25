COVID-19 Update: Livingston County remains at ‘high’ transmission rating

GENESEO — As Livingston County has entered a “high” transmission rating for COVID-19, area officials are maintaining a “status quo” approach. “Please understand what the classification of high means to Livingston County and the actual statistics,” said County Administrator Ian M. Coyle in a news release. “High for our county means 96 confirmed cases out of a population of over 61,000 residents. That, of course, means scores if not more of unconfirmed cases because of the often asymptomatic nature of the virus response in certain individuals.