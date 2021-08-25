Cancel
Public Health

Changing Views Of COVID

By Dave Kirkpatrick
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome conservatives and right-wing groups are changing when it comes to their view of COVID. The latest is the NRA, which canceled its convention in Houston due to a spike in cases. The NRA’s move follows a trend of conservatives who have begun speaking out about the dangers of COVID. Even former president Trump told supporters at a rally in Alabama that he recommended taking the vaccines.

