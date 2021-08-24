Duke Realty Secures Two Industrial Leases in Arlington

CBRE has secured a 7,442-square-foot office lease on behalf of tenant Preferred Parking Service at 128 S. Tryon in Uptown Charlotte. Located at the intersection of South Tryon Street and West 4th Street, the office building is within walking distance of Bank of America Stadium, Spectrum Center and Truist Park. The building features a recently renovated first floor elevator lobby, a new tenant hub with lockers, showers and a transportation storage room for bikes and scooters. As part of the move, Preferred Parking is vacating their current offices at the Johnston Building in Charlotte.