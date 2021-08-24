Cancel
Real Estate

Duke Realty Secures Two Industrial Leases in Arlington

By David Cohen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuke Realty’s Washington D.C. office has renewed two leases for a total of 59,390 square feet of space within TransDulles Centre, an industrial property in Arlington, VA. Duke Realty has extended its lease agreement with V. Alexander & Company Inc., a global freight transportation and warehousing provider, for 49,218 square feet at 22815 Glenn Drive. Additionally, Duke extended another 10,172-square-foot lease at 22626 Sally Ride Drive. Duke Realty’s TransDulles Centre is a first-class 850,000-square-foot, 13-building industrial park in Loudoun County.

