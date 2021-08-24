Cancel
Giant rubber ducky takes flight; where will it land next?

By Bangor Daily News
WFMZ-TV Online
 8 days ago

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Bangor Daily News.

Maine State
UPI News

Giant rubber duck's presence in Maine harbor a mystery

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A giant rubber ducky made a surprise appearance in a Maine harbor, and officials said they have no idea who put it there or why. Katherine Given, the harbor master at Belfast Harbor, said the giant yellow duck, estimated to be about 25 feet tall, appears to be anchored in the shallow part of the harbor.
Islesboro, ME

Giant rubber duck resurfaces in Islesboro

ISLESBORO (WGME) -- The 25-foot inflatable duck named Joy has reappeared off the Maine coast. The duck had disappeared from Belfast Harbor on Saturday. Giant rubber ducky takes flight; where will it land next?. Tuesday, Joy was spotted in Islesboro. The origins of the duck remain a mystery. Belfast Harbor...
Maine State

Rubber bird is a mystery, but Maine town thinks it's just ducky

BELFAST, Maine (AP) — The sudden appearance of a giant rubber duck in a Maine harbor is a whimsical whodunit that’s defied sleuths so far. The yellow waterfowl emblazoned with the word “joy” appeared in Belfast Harbor over the weekend, and it’s a mystery who put it there. [Stable flies...
Belfast, ME

Giant rubber duck turning heads in Belfast harbor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A giant rubber duck has been turning heads in Belfast harbor this week. This duck with the sweet but short message “Joy” is charming the city. The duck appeared a few days ago according to folks we spoke with in town Thursday. No one knows how...
