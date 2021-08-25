Pablo Carreno Busta works hard for Winston-Salem win

The second day of the tournament brings the No. 1 seeds into action. Novak Djokovic would become the first man since 1969 to win a calendar-year Grand Slam and break a tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most major titles among men if he wins the tournament. He tied them with 20 after winning this year's Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon. Djokovic plays the first match of the night session in Arthur Ashe Stadium against qualifier Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune of Denmark. Women's No. 1 seed Ash Barty faces Vera Zvonareva, the 2010 U.S. Open runner-up, on Ashe in an afternoon match. It's her return to Flushing Meadows after skipping the tournament last year, when it was played without fans. Also returning is Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 champion who was injured last year. Seeded sixth, she opens against Viktorija Golubic following Djokovic's match.