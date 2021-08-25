Cancel
Pablo Carreno Busta works hard for Winston-Salem win

Birmingham Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain needed nearly two hours to win his opening match at the Winston-Salem (N.C.) Open on Tuesday, beating South Korea's Soonwoo Kwon 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. Carreno Busta, who received a first-round bye, found success against Kwon's second serve, winning 22 of 36 points. Third-seeded Daniel...

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

