Gang Members Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) – More than a dozen people are facing charges after authorities shut down a meth and heroin trafficking organization in northern Pennsylvania. The rings were allegedly trafficking large quantities of meth and heroin/fentanyl throughout Erie and Elk counties. The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office says the investigation into the rings started in 2019 and culminated in the execution of search warrants in October 2020. More than 8 pounds of meth, or about 700,000 doses, were seized. Thirteen people were arrested in connection with the takedown. Nine of them were already in jail and the four others have been taken into custody. “While we lose 14 Pennsylvanians a day to drug overdoses, these individuals peddled poisons into our communities with total disregard for the consequences,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro in a news release. “We’re committed to shutting down these dangerous, illegal trafficking operations, keeping Pennsylvania neighborhoods safe, and saving lives.”