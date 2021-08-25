Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Gang Members Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges

By ADI Staff Reporter
arizonadailyindependent.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona Department of Public Safety detectives arrested three suspects on charges related to drug trafficking on Aug. 19, 2021 after a 2-day investigation. A residential search warrant was served following the arrests, leading to the seizure of 87.6 lb of meth, 4,450 fentanyl pills, a handgun and two vehicles. Two...

arizonadailyindependent.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Flores
Person
Michael Salazar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Gang Members
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Albuquerque, NMKRQE News 13

Prison gang member sentenced to 17 years for racketeering charge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man was sentenced on Monday to almost 20 years in prison for racketeering conspiracy. Officials say 39-year-old Jonathan James “Baby G” Gomez received 17 years and seven months to charges he pleaded guilty on September 25, 2020. Court records say from 2004 to September...
Brevard County, FLspacecoastdaily.com

BUSTED! Brevard Area SWAT Teams Arrest 14 After Raiding ‘Drug and Crime Compound’ in Cocoa

Charges included possession of methamphetamine, possession of morphine, failure to appear and even sex offender failure to register crimes. BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – On Friday I got to enjoy watching members of our Brevard County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, Melbourne SWAT, and Cocoa SWAT teams as they executed a search warrant at 1431 Peachtree Street, in Cocoa that resulted in 14 arrests for various charges, including possession of methamphetamine, possession of morphine, failure to appear and even sex offender failure to register crimes.
Cherokee County, ALweisradio.com

Three Arrested on Drug Charges in Cherokee County Tuesday

Three people were arrested on drug charges in Cherokee County Tuesday. Jason Hunter, age 39 of Collinsville, was charged with Possession of Dangerous Drugs (four counts), Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, with Possession of Marijuana and with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; he was booked into jail just after 10:30pm with bond being set at $12,500.
Decatur, ILWAND TV

Police: Known gang member arrested after Decatur chase

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A chase in Decatur led to an arrest of a known gang member and the recovery of a loaded gun, police said. At about 10:18 p.m. Tuesday, officers said they stopped a 2007 Pontiac G6 for an Illinois Vehicle Code violation. The stop was in a parking lot on the west side of 524 S. Church St. As officers activated their overhead lights, all three occupants of the vehicle fled.
Dartmouth, MAABC6.com

2 arrested after narcotics investigation

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE)- Dartmouth Police arrested two people on Friday after an extensive drug investigation. Police arrested John Oliveira, 61, of Westport, and Bernadette Saucier, 58, of Dartmouth after seizing the following:. 1.25 grams of suspected cocaine. 4 grams of suspected crack cocaine. Pills believed to be Oxycodone. $371 in...
Brockton, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Police seize fentanyl, cocaine, firearms and $4,500 after shooting in Brockton injures 2, authorities say

Police in Brockton seized two handguns, fentanyl and cocaine after a shooting left a pair of gunmen injured on Sunday morning, authorities said. At around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to 85 Kennedy Drive in Brockton for a report of a shooting. Officers discovered a 31-year-old man living at the home suffering from a gunshot wound to his forearm, police said. They also found a 42-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in the nearby woods.
Sedalia, MOKMZU

Suspect in Sedalia charged with drug trafficking near school

SEDALIA, MO – A search warrant was served in a drug trafficking case out of Pettis County. In a post Wednesday, Sedalia police say state charges are being sought against Viktor Gergovskyy, 30, including trafficking of fentanyl, distribution in close proximity to an elementary school, and paraphernalia possession. Investigators seized fentanyl, and U.S. currency believed to be profits from illegal drug sales. Gergovskyy was arrested and taken to Pettis County Jail.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

13 Arrested In Northern Pennsylvania Drug Trafficking Operation Takedown

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) – More than a dozen people are facing charges after authorities shut down a meth and heroin trafficking organization in northern Pennsylvania. The rings were allegedly trafficking large quantities of meth and heroin/fentanyl throughout Erie and Elk counties. The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office says the investigation into the rings started in 2019 and culminated in the execution of search warrants in October 2020. More than 8 pounds of meth, or about 700,000 doses, were seized. Thirteen people were arrested in connection with the takedown. Nine of them were already in jail and the four others have been taken into custody. “While we lose 14 Pennsylvanians a day to drug overdoses, these individuals peddled poisons into our communities with total disregard for the consequences,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro in a news release. “We’re committed to shutting down these dangerous, illegal trafficking operations, keeping Pennsylvania neighborhoods safe, and saving lives.”
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man Daniel Blue Sentenced On Gun Charges Linked To Drug Trafficking

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a Baltimore man to nearly five years in prison for firearms offenses linked to a drug trafficking operation, prosecutors said. U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander sentenced Daniel Blue to 57 months in prison and three years of supervised release for illegal possession of two loaded guns. Blue was prohibited from possessing firearms as a result of a previous federal drug conviction. A jury convicted him in May. “There is no question that the excessive amount of violence in Baltimore stems in part from criminals, like Daniel Blue, carrying guns. Getting these offenders off the...
Santa Rosa, CAksro.com

Thee Arrested in Santa Rosa on Gang Related Charges

Three Santa Rosa men were arrested on suspected weapons and gang related charges last Thursday night. Noe Hernandez-Barrera, Jose Fuentes, and Martin Oliver Jr. were all arrested in three separate incidents. Hernandez-Barrerra was found with a 9 mm Glock pistol with a laser pointer during as traffic stop. Fuentes was detained during a police encounter with a group of 15 people behind an apartment complex. He was found with a loaded firearm. And Oliver Jr. was arrested during a traffic stop when the officers discovered the vehicle and Oliver were wanted in connection to an assault investigation. All three men were known to Santa Rosa Police as gang participants.
Law EnforcementWVNT-TV

Two men arrested after deputy finds drugs and cash

FAYETTE COUNTY (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested two men after drugs and cash were allegedly found during a traffic stop. Andre Watkins of Montgomery and Craig Kinder of Mount Carbon were taken into custody late Tuesday night. After pulling over the vehicle, the deputy’s K-9 indicated cause...
Johnson County, KYfoxlexington.com

4 arrested in Johnson County after year-long drug trafficking investigation

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) — Four people were arrested after a year-long drug investigation in Johnson County, Kentucky, on Thursday, Aug. 12. Johnson County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant at 3495 KY Route 581 in Tutor Key after an investigation by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Operation Unite, and D.E.A. London led to the discovery of illegal narcotic trafficking into Johnson County and surrounding counties.

Comments / 0

Community Policy