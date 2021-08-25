Kenosha law enforcement officers nab suspect in pursuit along Sheridan Road
Kenosha Police officers nabbed a suspect in a pursuit Tuesday afternoon, the man wanted for felony charges. Kenosha officers arrested a 19-year-old Kenosha man following a foot chase that occurred shortly before 2 p.m. in the area of 49th Street and Sheridan Road. According to Sgt. Alex Wicketts, the man had a long list of felony charges, including weapons charges. Officers in the department’s Special Investigations Unit observed the suspect “who took off running” and they set up a perimeter to search and investigate, he said.www.kenoshanews.com
Comments / 0