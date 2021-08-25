Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denton, TX

Letters to the editor, Aug. 25

Denton Record-Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe were recently in a bank lobby where mask wearing is required. A couple came in directly behind us, wearing no masks. When I queried where their masks were, the man said they did not have any. When I asked why, he said it was none of my damned business.

dentonrc.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Related
Public Healthvillages-news.com

Gov. Desantis is arrogant

Why isn’t DeSantis revealing the numbers of children 18 and younger hospitalized with COVID-19? Florida sets the COVID-19 hospitalization records, once again, including highest in the nation for children. Why doesn’t he know that his very own state has asked the federal gov’t for 300 ventilators? Why are parents willing to send their own children to school ignoring the advice from epidemiologists?
High SchoolPeople

Principal Speaks Out After School District Brands His Anniversary Pic with Wife 'Questionable'

A Texas high school principal is defending himself after he says he was told to remove an anniversary photo from Facebook following complaints from parents. Colleyville Heritage High School's new principal, Dr. James Whitfield, is now speaking out saying he wishes he could've taken more of a stand in 2019 after his photo first stirred up controversy within his community, according to NBC affiliate KXAS.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

‘We will find you’: anti-mask parents threaten doctors and nurses at Tennessee school board meeting

A group of anti-mask parents aggressively confronted doctors and nurses leaving a school board meeting in Tennessee night after a school mask mandate just passed, surrounding their cars and threatening them.“You can leave freely, but we will find you, and we know who you are,” one man says, in video captured by journalist Matt Masters.“You’ll never be allowed in public again,” another man says, as a crowd nearby chants, “Will not comply!” and “No more masks!”Police had to restrain the crowd.“I was told by deputies to stay inside for my own safety because I was wearing a mask,” NewsChannel5...
Pharmaceuticalsopenculture.com

Dying in the Name of Vaccine Freedom

Here’s the context to a sobering newly-released video from The New York Times:. In the video above, Alexander Stockton, a producer on the Opinion Video team, explores two of the main reasons the number of Covid cases is soaring once again in the United States: vaccine hesitancy and refusal. “It’s...
Texas StateKWTX

COVID-19 claims the life of Central Texas social studies teacher

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Counselors were available Wednesday at Connally Junior High School after seventh-grade social studies teacher David “Andy” McCormick died Tuesday of COVID-19. McCormick was last on the campus on Aug. 18. “While Mr. McCormick was new to this campus this year, he was well-known having taught for...
Protestsz1077fm.com

PROTESTORS AGAINST STUDENT MASKING DESCEND ON SCHOOL BOARD MEETING, MASKLESS PROTESTORS EJECTED

A group of more than 60 protestors descended on the Morongo Unified School District’s first in-person meeting of the 2021-2022 school year last night (August 10) to protest the district’s mandate ordering all returning students to wear masks when indoors at any district school site. However, when informed that masks were required to attend the board meeting, many protesters refused, prompting Sheriff’s Deputies to be called to monitor the event. With around half of protestors ejected for refusing to wear a mask, the remaining reluctantly-masked protesters voiced their opposition to the mandate, including Jamie Westmoreland and Amanda Roby.
Public Healthpncguam.com

Governor amends controversial order: ‘I heard you and I am listening’

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero late Monday night released an amended version of the controversial executive order she released last week regarding restrictions for the unvaccinated. In a special message posted on her YouTube channel, the governor acknowledged that her executive order last Friday has generated controversy and raised issues within...
EducationWSET

Ohio HS student calls for removal of school board member after Facebook post

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — A Worthington Board of Education member is under fire for a controversial Facebook post he admits to writing during Monday night's school board meeting that referenced white supremacists. Sam Shim spoke with ABC6 by phone. He confirmed, writing on his Facebook page, "White supremacists in the...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Leader of Texas anti-mask movement dies from Covid-19

A prominent anti-mask leader in Texas has died from complications caused by Covid-19.Caleb Wallace, 30, spent three weeks in an intensive care unit at Shannon Medical Center in his hometown of San Angelo. His family had said previously that his situation was getting worse after he was admitted to the hospital on 30 July.Mr Wallace was moved to a hospice on 27 August where his family was able to see him before he died. Earlier in July, Mr Wallace had staged a “Freedom Rally” for people who were “sick of the government being in control of our lives.”Mr Wallace...
Fort Worth, TXFort Worth Star-Telegram

Protesters demand Fort Worth school district superintendent’s removal during meeting

Critics of Fort Worth school district superintendent Kent Scribner attended a board meeting Tuesday to call for his removal, citing low test scores and declining enrollment. The more than 40 attendees gathered at the Fort Worth Professional Development Center, with many holding signs stating that Scribner must be removed and some speaking during the meeting’s public comment section.

Comments / 1

Community Policy