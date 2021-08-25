Update on the latest sports

After putting together five wins in a row, the San Francisco Giants got tripped up by the Atlanta Braves in the first game of this series. The Giants will look to get back to their winning ways, but the Braves are no pushovers. This series puts two division leaders in the National League, and only one can come away with a victory Saturday night. With that said, it’s time to move on to this MLB odds series and make a Giants-Braves prediction and pick.