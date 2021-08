The Term is "Barnstorming" and that is when you fly a plane or helicopter through the Aerial Lift Bridge. Back in the day, it was a way to show off, kind of like Tom Cruise did in Top Gun when he does a fly-by. The structure looked a lot different and had more space to fly under, and the ship traffic was calmer. Most of the Barnstorming happened before the structure could handle cars going across as they do now.