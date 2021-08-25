Cancel
California, PA

Crews struggle to stop fire bearing down on Lake Tahoe

By SAM METZ, BRIAN MELLEY - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 5 days ago

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of firefighters are trying to box in a California wildfire that's advancing toward Lake Tahoe and has shrouded the popular vacation spot with a pall of ash and yellow smoke. The Caldor Fire is less than 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of the lake that straddles the California-Nevada state line. People who hoped to boat, swim or gamble are finding themselves looking at thick haze instead of scenery. The Caldor Fire has destroyed at least 455 homes since it began Aug. 14 in the Sierra Nevada and it's still threatening more than 17,000 structures. Fire officials say it's the nation's top priority for fire resources.

www.wcn247.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Tahoe#South Lake#Firefighters#Accident#Ap#The Sierra Nevada
