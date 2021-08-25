Cancel
MLB

Cabrera hits home run #501 as Tigers hold off Cardinals

By Associated Press
WLUC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. ;LOUIS, Mo. (WLUC) - Miguel Cabrera and Robbie Grossman hit back-to-back home runs to lead the Detroit Tigers to a 4-3 interleague victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Two days after hitting his 500th homer, Cabrera connected on No. 501. He crushed a 79-mph slider by starter Jack Flaherty into Big Mac Land, which is name of the upper left field deck, in the third inning. At 423 feet, it was his second longest home run this season. The Cardinals immediately removed starter Jack Flaherty (9-2) with what the team said was right shoulder tightness. Casey Mize (7-6) pitched five scoreless innings. He checked the Cardinals on three hits.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Casey Mize
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louis#Wluc#The Detroit Tigers#The St Louis Cardinals#Big Mac Land
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB
Baseball
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Announce Decision On Broadcaster Jack Morris

Hall of Famer and Detroit Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for his conduct during Tuesday night’s game versus the Angels. In the top of the sixth inning, MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate. The game was tied at two...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Tigers players who won’t be back next season

The Detroit Tigers have shown they are on the rise, but it is possible that these three players won’t be back next season. The Detroit Tigers have been one of the larger surprises in MLB this season. The team brought in a new manager in A.J. Hinch, and the team is currently sitting in third-place in the AL Central division with a 58-65 record as of this writing. That already surpasses their win total from the entire 2019 season.
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers claim pitcher from Houston Astros

According to a report, the Detroit Tigers have added a pitcher to their organization. Evan Woodbery is reporting that the Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from the Houston Astros. Rodriguez has been optioned to Triple A Toledo. The Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from...
MLBMLive.com

Tigers trade for veteran catcher, add him to roster just before game time

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers have acquired veteran catcher Dustin Garneau to help plug their temporary shortage of catching depth. The Tigers sent cash considerations to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for Garneau, 34, who was playing in Triple-A Albuquerque. The deal was permissible even though it was after the...
MLBWLUC

Reyes’ inside-the -park home run helps Tigers past Blue Jays

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Victor Reyes hit a pinch-hit tiebreaking inside-the-park home run in the eighth inning and the Detroit Tigers held on to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1. Reyes, hitting for Zack Short, led off the inning with a sinking drive to center. Josh Palacios missed a diving attempt at the catch and the ball rolled to the wall. Reyes tried to catch the Blue Jays off guard by hitting third base at full speed and the aggressive baserunning paid off as Reyes slid safely under a high relay throw to the plate. Tim Mayza (4-2) took the loss after allowing the home run. Jose Cienero (3-4) picked up the win and Gregory Soto pitched the ninth for his 16th save.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Should the Detroit Tigers allow Miguel Cabrera to play out his contract?

It is fair to question if an aging Miguel Cabrera could get in the way of the next competitive Detroit Tigers club. Living legend Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera has plenty of reverence for his future. A first-ballot Hall of Famer, jersey retirement, and a statue beyond left-center field all among the forthcoming honor. But Miguel Cabrera has not spoken about his desire for those career accolades. He has discussed his desire to play two more seasons.
MLBDetroit News

Tigers' Robbie Grossman not rattled by Blue Jays' four-outfielder alignment

Detroit — When Robbie Grossman walked up to the plate in the first inning Saturday night, something didn’t look right. The Blue Jays were short an infielder. Then he looked out beyond the infield and there were four fielders stationed around the outfield. “That’s different,” Grossman said. When he flew...
MLBHolland Sentinel

Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera makes history with 500th home run

Miguel Cabrera became the 28th player in major league history to hit 500 home runs Sunday, taking Toronto Blue Jays left-handed starter Steven Matz deep to right-center field in the sixth inning at Rogers Centre in Toronto. The 38-year-old can add the accolade to being a Triple Crown winner, two-time...
MLBSportsnet.ca

Miguel Cabrera cements legacy after hitting 500th career home run

Miguel Cabrera had been stuck at 499 home runs for 10 days but it seemed like only a matter of time before he made contact on No. 500. In the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Detroit Tigers slugger tied the game with one swing of the bat as he hit a home run off Steven Matz for his 500th career homer. Fans took the time to acknowledge Cabrera with a standing ovation as he round the bases and as he came out of the dugout for a curtain call.
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera becomes the 28th major-leaguer — and 1st Venezuelan — to hit 500 home runs: ‘It’s something special for my country, for my family’

TORONTO — Miguel Cabrera celebrated with his teammates on the Detroit Tigers. He took a curtain call on the road. He paid tribute to his family, team and native country. Cabrera became the 28th major-leaguer to hit 500 home runs, reaching the milestone in the sixth inning Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays.
MLBwearebreakingnews.com

Tigers Beat Blue Jays 4-1 In 10 Innings

TORONTO (AP) – Pinch-hitter Harold Castro singled the lead in the 10th inning as the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Friday. Also Venezuelan Miguel Cabrera, stayed at 499 career homers after going 5-0 on the night for the Tigers, with three strikeouts. Trevor Richards (5-2) struck...

Comments / 0

