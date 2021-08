Almost three months after the Prosecutor’s Office of the government of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo indicted the presidential candidate Cristiana Chamorro for the alleged crime of money laundering, the accusation against her was extended against her brothers Carlos Fernando and Pedro Joaquín Chamorro Barrios that afternoon. of this Tuesday. Former employees of the former Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation were also accused of “money laundering, ideological falsehood and abusive management, appropriation and improper retention”, in a new twist in this criminal process plagued with legal irregularities, according to lawyers.