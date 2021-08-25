Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Athens, OH

Athens community, stakeholders must hold UCM accountable for treatment of ex-interim director

By Melissa R. Wales, Jennifer S. Kelly
Athens News
 5 days ago

As former longtime employees of United Campus Ministry in Athens, Ohio, we have grave concerns about a situation at the organization we love and are sad to say we have reached the point where we can no longer support UCM, financially or otherwise, under the leadership of the current board of directors. The UCM Board of Directors’ shameful and discriminatory treatment of Interim Director Lacey Rogers, the first woman of color in a leadership position there, doesn’t honor the history and mission of UCM as a social justice organization and a vital part of the Athens community.

www.athensnews.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Society
Athens, OH
Society
Athens, OH
Education
City
Athens, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucm#Ucm#United Campus Ministry#Interim#Board Of Directors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

How you can help Hurricane Ida victims

(CNN) — Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph, the National Hurricane Center says. Ida's arrival comes on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina and was described by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards as "one of...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

North Korea appears to have restarted key nuclear reactor: UN watchdog

Evidence has emerged that North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor believed to be capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium in a development called "deeply troubling," Reuters reported, citing the International Atomic Energy Agency. The IAEA’s report, which was released on Friday, said the reactor in question is located in the...

Comments / 2

Community Policy