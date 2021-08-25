Athens community, stakeholders must hold UCM accountable for treatment of ex-interim director

As former longtime employees of United Campus Ministry in Athens, Ohio, we have grave concerns about a situation at the organization we love and are sad to say we have reached the point where we can no longer support UCM, financially or otherwise, under the leadership of the current board of directors. The UCM Board of Directors’ shameful and discriminatory treatment of Interim Director Lacey Rogers, the first woman of color in a leadership position there, doesn’t honor the history and mission of UCM as a social justice organization and a vital part of the Athens community.