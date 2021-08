Luis Rojas of the New York Mets seems to be blind to the criticism directed at him after “finding out” his players booed fans back just last week. The New York Mets have been really showing their true colors… well at least Luis Rojas is. His rap sheet this season includes pulling Taijuan Walker from the starting pitcher position which got the whole Mets fanbase pretty upset to put it lightly. On top of that, the team has been riddled with injury, getting some Mets legends riled up at the overall performance of their team.