Due to on-going COVID-19 related travel restrictions, the LPGA can confirm that the 2021 Buick LPGA Shanghai, scheduled to be held Oct. 14-17, is cancelled further to the guidance of our partners, the China Golf Association. We thank SAIC-GM Buick, the China Golf Association, the CLPGA and IMG for all their efforts and look forward to returning to Qizhong Garden Golf Club next year.