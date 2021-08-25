Housing Projects On Deck
A new 72-unit townhome development is coming to Holiday Road, an additional 25 condominiums are planned to be built in the Holiday Forest subdivision pending East Bay Township approval, and a “boutique rental project” with 15 short-term units has opened on Bay Street in downtown Traverse City. The projects are just some of the latest housing developments on deck as Housing North releases a new survey this week highlighting feedback from area employers and employees on local housing challenges.www.traverseticker.com
