Traverse City, MI

Housing Projects On Deck

traverseticker.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new 72-unit townhome development is coming to Holiday Road, an additional 25 condominiums are planned to be built in the Holiday Forest subdivision pending East Bay Township approval, and a “boutique rental project” with 15 short-term units has opened on Bay Street in downtown Traverse City. The projects are just some of the latest housing developments on deck as Housing North releases a new survey this week highlighting feedback from area employers and employees on local housing challenges.

www.traverseticker.com

Comments / 0

 

