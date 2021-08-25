Cancel
Interlochen, MI

A Taste of Honey with Chef Madeleine Vedel

 5 days ago

Interlochen Center for the Arts, R.B. Annis Botanical Lab. Join this local journalist & chef for a culinary experience inspired by her years-long friendship with her beekeeper in Provence. Explore recipes with a touch of honey, fresh flavors, & love. Class size is limited to 12. Unvaccinated participants must be socially distanced & wear a mask. All participants must register by contacting Emily Umbarger at emily.umbarger@interlochen.org.

