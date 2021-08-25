Featured Artists Gallery Exhibition

Featuring Takashi Murakami, Iván Argote and more. Flowers have always carried a certain duality within the context of society. On one hand, they are commonly used to commemorate love or to enliven a space or setting. On the other, flowers naturally wither quickly, showcasing the temporal nature of all life on earth. As such, flowers have always been a fascinating subject of artists dating back millennia. For its latest online Viewing Salon, Perrotin presents “Wildflower,” an exhibition featuring 12 different artists who pay homage to the flower as a symbol of beauty, optimism and child-like innocence.
