Lawrence, KS

Jayhawks turn to Lance Leipold to change their fortunes

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 6 days ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has tried just about everything over the past decade when it comes to hiring a head coach. There was Turner Gill, the former Big 12 standout who had turned around Buffalo, and Charlie Weis, the high-profile ex-Notre Dame coach with with a bunch of Super Bowl rings. There was David Beaty, the unheralded wide receivers coach at Texas A&M with the Kansas roots, and Les Miles, the former title-winning LSU coach who once built Oklahoma State.

MLBPosted by
Great Bend Post

Saturday Royal's start time moved up

The Kansas City Royals schedule game at Seattle has a new start time. Major League Baseball announced Saturday morning that the game will now begin at 3:10 p.m. instead of the 9:10 p.m. scheduled start. Royals Pre-Game on 1590 KVGB and 95.5 FM will begin at 2:30.

Comments / 0

