Jayhawks turn to Lance Leipold to change their fortunes

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has tried just about everything over the past decade when it comes to hiring a head coach. There was Turner Gill, the former Big 12 standout who had turned around Buffalo, and Charlie Weis, the high-profile ex-Notre Dame coach with with a bunch of Super Bowl rings. There was David Beaty, the unheralded wide receivers coach at Texas A&M with the Kansas roots, and Les Miles, the former title-winning LSU coach who once built Oklahoma State.