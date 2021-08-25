Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interlochen, MI

Cyclist Killed In Interlochen Semi Crash

traverseticker.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA young woman was killed while riding a bicycle near Interlochen Corners Tuesday after she was struck by a semi-tractor-trailer truck. The accident occurred early Tuesday morning at the intersection of M-137 and US-31. According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office, the semi was headed west and had the right-of-way with a green light when the cyclist - traveling south across US-31 - rode in front of the truck and was struck by the vehicle. The victim's name has not yet been released by the Sheriff's Office. The accident shut down parts of US-31 for several hours Tuesday while authorities inspected the semi and investigated the accident.

www.traverseticker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grand Traverse County, MI
Grand Traverse County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Accidents
Grand Traverse County, MI
Accidents
City
Interlochen, MI
Grand Traverse County, MI
Traffic
Local
Michigan Traffic
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cyclist#Traffic Accident#The Sheriff S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US exit from Afghanistan ends 20 years of war

After 20 years, the U.S. military experiment in Afghanistan has ended. It was an end marred by chaos and death as the Biden administration rushed to evacuate thousands of people fleeing Taliban rule and terrorists seized on the disorder to kill nearly 200 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops. But despite...

Comments / 0

Community Policy