Cyclist Killed In Interlochen Semi Crash

A young woman was killed while riding a bicycle near Interlochen Corners Tuesday after she was struck by a semi-tractor-trailer truck. The accident occurred early Tuesday morning at the intersection of M-137 and US-31. According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office, the semi was headed west and had the right-of-way with a green light when the cyclist - traveling south across US-31 - rode in front of the truck and was struck by the vehicle. The victim's name has not yet been released by the Sheriff's Office. The accident shut down parts of US-31 for several hours Tuesday while authorities inspected the semi and investigated the accident.