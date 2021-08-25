Cancel
Music

Theatre Under the Tent: ReBooted with Judy Harrison

 5 days ago

The band from High Impact Productions known as ReBooted will present a wide array of country & classic rock tunes to provide fun for all ages. This pop-up concert is brought to you by the folks who also bring you Swingshift and the Stars.

Trenton, MOkchi.com

Two Fundraising Concerts

Two fundraising concerts are planned in Trenton this fall. September 25th, the Leadership Music Jam will be held at Black Silo Winery. Tickets are $20 each in advance or $25 the day of the show. The concert will feature Sunny Sweeny and local artist Salem Croy. The concert benefits Leadership Northwest Missouri. For more information, contact Shane Lynch at 660-358-5834.
ReligionShropshire Star

New concert series for young musicians at Shrewsbury's St Alkmund's

Young musicians are invited to perform at one of Shrewsbury's most historic churches for a new concert series. St Alkmund's Church in Shrewsbury has been running a summer season of lunchtime music concerts to promote the future of music at the church. Jeremy Lund, organist at the church, said audiences...
Jaffrey, NHKeene Sentinel

The Park Theatre Happenings

JAFFREY—The Park Theatre hasn’t only been returned to its original glory - it’s now the crown jewel of Jaffrey. The Park Theatre opened its doors this month after a 15-plus-year quest to reopen. The new performing arts center had its ribbon cutting August 5. The original theater (The Park Theatre)...
MoviesPosted by
Z107.3

Center Theatre in Dover: Time For A Movie…Or 6 or 7

And you get to pick the movies. You can now go to Center Theater’s website here and vote for your favorite 5 movies. And based on the votes, the top 6 or maybe 7 movies, depending upon each movie’s length will be selected and will play at an all day marathon. It will be free to attend, however donations will be welcomed.
Nashville, TNWTVF

Tomato Art Fest 2021

Jack gave us a look at the art show at the annual Tomato Art Fest. The Tomato Art Fest 2021 is Friday, August 13 from 5pm-10pm and Saturday, August 14 from 9am-7pm in the Five Points area in East Nashville. Tomato Art Fest is free to attend and wide open to the public, uniting the community and its visiting guests for a day of inspired art, wacky contests, great live music, unique vendors, creative kid’s activities, favorite local food trucks, and a commitment to ensuring that the fest is green in every possible aspect and maintains Nashville and community traditions. Visit www.https://www.tomatoartfest.com/ for more details and follow @tomatoartfest on Instagram.
Musictraverseticker.com

Mt. Dulcimer Jam

Come listen or learn to play the mountain dulcimer. The group plays American & Irish folk on a folk instrument. The Mt. Dulcimer is easy to learn & music notes/theory knowledge is not necessary. Offering lessons & loaner instruments at no charge. Meet at Woodcreek Clubhouse every Weds., 10am-noon. Woodcreek is located near Costco. Call 231-357-1773 for info.
Visual Arttraverseticker.com

"Heroines - Real & Imagined"

A 2 woman show featuring sculptor Michelle Tock York & the paintings of Shanny Brooke. An Opening Reception Celebration will be held on Aug. 5 from 6-8. The exhibit runs through Sept. 5.
Northport, MItraverseticker.com

Starry Night Exhibit

Artists exhibit their work featuring & honoring the night sky. The Grand Opening will be held on Thurs., Aug. 12 from 5-7pm.
Carmel, INWISH-TV

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre to perform ‘Under The Big Top’ in Carmel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre is putting on its production of “Under The Big Top” with performances Thursday through Saturday. A few of the production’s cast members stopped by “All Indiana” on Tuesday to talk about the show, and they even taught Alexis Rogers and McKinzie Roth some of the choreography!
Traverse City, MItraverseticker.com

Kingsley Heritage Festival

Aug. 27-29. Today includes the Family Carnival at Civic Center South, "History of Kingsley" at Brownson Park, & Movie in the Park at Brownson Park.
Lifestyletraverseticker.com

Speaker Series: Cherries & Flowers After Hours

Hosted by HH Cherries on Weds. nights through Sept. 1. Guests will listen to a local speaker share their passion on a topic with a 10-15 minute talk; they can then either engage in the Q/A, take a walk on the property or U-pick cherries & flowers at their leisure. The venue is on the front lawn of the Hallstedt Homestead, Northport, & s’mores with a campfire will be provided. Bring your own meal/drink/chair/blanket.
Interlochen, MItraverseticker.com

Jake Owen

Interlochen Center for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium. This Academy of Country Music Award-winning singer-songwriter's latest single, "Made for You," is rapidly climbing the country charts.
Festivaltraverseticker.com

Cedar Polka Fest

Aug. 26-29. Today features the Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, Run 4 The Kielbasa, Hagerty Insurance Pol Car Fest, Classic Car & Motorcycle Show, Cedar Polka Fest Parade, Kids Day, The Scottville Clown Band, The Polka Brothers, Jimmy K, & Leelanau Sands Casino, Veterans Tribute.
Interlochen, MItraverseticker.com

Old Crow Medicine Show with Special Guest Molly Tuttle

Interlochen Center for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium. Best known as the band who brought the world “Wagon Wheel,” Old Crow Medicine Show are also two-time Grammy Award winners & have sold more than two million singles, produced six albums, & been inducted as members of the Grand Ole Opry. They bring their hits such as “Carry Me Back,” “Sweet Amarillo,” & “Tell it to Me.” Americana Music Award-winning guitarist & songwriter Molly Tuttle joins the band.
Grand Traverse County, MItraverseticker.com

Delbert Michel: "Sixty Years of Making Art"

Celebrating six decades of creative expression, artist & retired art professor, Delbert Michel, hosts a retrospective of his collection with an opening reception on Fri., Aug. 20 from 4-7pm. The exhibition runs through Oct. 20 at both Delbert's Studio #5 & the GT Art Campus - Gateway Center. Partial proceeds of art sales will be donated to Safe Harbor of Grand Traverse. 231-499-7313.
MusicPosted by
97.9 WGRD

Incubus Replace Limp Bizkit as 2021 Rebel Rock Festival Headliner

The 2021 Rebel Rock Festival, like many other festivals, has had to make a few lineup changes due to ongoing concerns by bands about touring in the current COVID-affected climate. But Incubus leads several new acts joining the upcoming Florida-based music weekend, which is set to take place the weekend of Sept. 24-26 in Orlando.
Lifestyleksal.com

Festival First Friday: Free Music, Ice Cream

Free live music and free ice cream are on tap this Friday night in preparation and celebration of the upcoming 45th Smoky Hill River Festival. The first Festival First Friday celebration begins at 6:30 this Friday evening at the Eric Stein Sage in Oakdale Park. Minneapolis, Minnesota, based band Good Morning Bedlam will provide the music and Freddy’s Frozen Custard will provide free ice cream sandwiches to the first 175 Festival Friday attendees.

