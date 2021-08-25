Theatre Under the Tent: ReBooted with Judy Harrison

Jack gave us a look at the art show at the annual Tomato Art Fest. The Tomato Art Fest 2021 is Friday, August 13 from 5pm-10pm and Saturday, August 14 from 9am-7pm in the Five Points area in East Nashville. Tomato Art Fest is free to attend and wide open to the public, uniting the community and its visiting guests for a day of inspired art, wacky contests, great live music, unique vendors, creative kid’s activities, favorite local food trucks, and a commitment to ensuring that the fest is green in every possible aspect and maintains Nashville and community traditions. Visit www.https://www.tomatoartfest.com/ for more details and follow @tomatoartfest on Instagram.