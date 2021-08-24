Cancel
Jerry Harkness, legendary Loyola basketball player and friend of MSU, dies at 81

msstate.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerry Harkness, a civil rights pioneer and former Loyola University of Chicago basketball team captain who played in the 1963 “Game of Change” with Mississippi State University, has died at age 81. The Bulldogs participated in the “Game of Change” when MSU Coach Babe McCarthy defied Gov. Ross Barnett’s injunction...

