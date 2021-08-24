Jerry Harkness, legendary Loyola basketball player and friend of MSU, dies at 81

DETROIT -- Bill Freehan, an 11-time All-Star catcher who was a cornerstone of the Tigers’ 1968 World Series championship team, passed away Thursday at age 79. “It’s with a heavy heart that all of us with the Detroit Tigers extend our condolences to the friends and family of Bill Freehan,” the Tigers said in a statement. “An all-time great Tiger, the Olde English ‘D’ was the only logo he wore over his 15-year Major League career, during which he was named to 11 All-Star teams, won five straight Gold Glove Awards and played a key role on the 1968 World Series Championship team. Off the diamond, Freehan made a positive impact in the southeast Michigan community, including as a player and then coach at the University of Michigan, where he changed the lives of many for the better. Our thoughts are with Bill’s wife, Pat, and the entire Freehan family.”