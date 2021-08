GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — What’s a week without changes to the schedule. Week 2 of the high school football schedule features some unique matchups but three games are already postponed due to COVID-19: Richlands at Southwest Onslow and Clinton at Wallace-Rose Hill. There was no status update on whether either game would be played. However, Wallace-Rose Hill was looking for a Week 2 opponent to play as of Tuesday night.