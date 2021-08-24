Climate Expert On Why People Outside Of Tennessee Should Be Worried About Its Storm

The deluge in Tennessee last weekend was just the latest in a summer full of unprecedented weather events. Seventeen inches of rain fell in 24 hours. It killed at least 21 people and washed away hundreds of homes and businesses. Climate scientists say storms like these are not just freak events. Instead, events like this one will become more common as climate change intensifies downpours. Janey Camp is a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Vanderbilt University, and she joins us now.