KRMG

Coronavirus: Total US COVID-19 cases top 38M as death toll passes 630K

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
COVID-19 totals FILE - In this March 1, 2021, file photo, a patient receives a sticker after receiving a shot of the Moderna COVID-19 at a CVS Pharmacy branch in Los Angeles. Total U.S. COVID-19 cases topped 38 million on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 20211. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) (Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Total COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed 38 million Tuesday, fueled by a continued surge in infections attributed primarily to the unchecked spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus.

By 11 p.m. EDT Tuesday, U.S. COVID-19 cases totaled 38,062,122, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

The death toll in the U.S. also rose, totaling 630,709, according to Johns Hopkins.

The latest figures mark the second consecutive seven-day period during which 1 million new COVID-19 cases were reported. During the nation’s winter peak, the U.S. averaged 1 million new cases every four days, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Meanwhile, new U.S. cases currently account for nearly 17% of the nearly 18 million global cases reported during the past 28 days, while the 18,314 virus-related U.S. deaths confirmed in the past 28 days account for only about 5% of the more than 270,000 million COVID-19 fatalities confirmed worldwide during the same period.

India has recorded the second-highest nationwide cases with more than 32 million, resulting in more than 435,000 deaths, while Brazil has confirmed nearly 21 million cases but nearly 575,000 COVID-19 fatalities, according to the Johns Hopkins tally.

To date, 11 U.S. states have confirmed at least 1 million COVID-19 cases each, including:

  • California: nearly 4.3 million cases, resulting in more than 65,000 deaths.
  • Texas: nearly 3.5 million cases, resulting in more than 55,000 deaths.
  • Florida: more than 3 million cases, resulting in more than 42,000 deaths.
  • New York: more than 2.2 million cases, resulting in more than 54,000 deaths.
  • Illinois: nearly 1.5 million cases, resulting in more than 26,000 deaths.
  • Georgia: more than 1.3 million cases, resulting in more than 22,000 deaths.
  • Pennsylvania: nearly 1.3 million cases, resulting in more than 28,000 deaths.
  • Ohio: nearly 1.2 million cases, resulting in nearly 21,000 deaths.
  • North Carolina: nearly 1.2 million cases, resulting in more than 14,000 deaths.
  • New Jersey: nearly 1.1 million cases, resulting in nearly 27,000 deaths.
  • Michigan: more than 1 million cases, resulting in more than 21,000 deaths.

Fifteen other states have reported at least half a million cases, including Tennessee, Arizona, Indiana, Missouri, Massachusetts, Virginia, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Alabama, Louisiana, Minnesota, Colorado, Kentucky, Washington and Oklahoma. Meanwhile, another eight states have reported fewer than half a million cases but more than 300,000 cases, including Maryland, Utah, Arkansas, Mississippi, Iowa, Nevada, Connecticut and Kansas.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Tulsa, OK
102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

