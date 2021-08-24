8034 Wistar Creek Dr Unit#A, Henrico, VA 23228

Welcome home to your low maintenance condo in the West End's Mid-town area. As you enter The Williams you are greeted by 9ft ceilings & tall windows letting tons of natural light into your spacious open living room. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining, featuring granite counter space, stainless steel appliances (fridge included), breakfast bar & deep pantry. The 2nd floor is complete with an additional living room for a flex-space or home office, and a balcony. Your balcony is the perfect place to enjoy the fresh air & mature trees. You will dream about unwinding in the huge owner's suite with 2 walk-in closets & a luxurious bathroom. To top it all off, your weekends will be yours again since all of the yardwork is taken care of. Recently named 2021 National Builder of the Year! We are currently following CDC and State guidelines regarding COVID-19.