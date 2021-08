Carol Irene Ritts, 60, of Edwardsville, died in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2021, with family by her side. Born in the Bronx, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Earl and Lela Sims Goss. She was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School and worked at a job she loved doing, a hair stylist. She was president of the Ladies Auxiliary in Larksville. She loved the Dallas Cowboys and her two dogs.